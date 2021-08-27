Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $130.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $130.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

