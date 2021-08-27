Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 15,895 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. TechTarget makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $77.02. 152,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,543. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.