Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Shares of SUI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.21. 4,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.68. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.