Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of STG stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
