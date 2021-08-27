Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of STG stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STG. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

