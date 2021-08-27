Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,844. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

