Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $72.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

