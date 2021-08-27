Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE SUZ opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Suzano has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 10.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 9.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 5.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

