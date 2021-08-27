Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $166.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Suzuki Motor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

