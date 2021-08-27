Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 435.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $9.05 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWMAY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

