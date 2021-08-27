Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham Sells 16,186 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 23rd, Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $4,764,792.45.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $326.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $327.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

