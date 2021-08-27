T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 232,672 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

TROW stock opened at $218.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $220.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

