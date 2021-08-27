Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,558 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.