Tapmydata Trading 28.6% Higher This Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $848,803.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00494059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.77 or 0.01091275 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,077,730 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.