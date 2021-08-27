Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWODF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.33 during midday trading on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

