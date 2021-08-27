Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 396.7% from the July 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 69,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

