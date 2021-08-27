TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TU. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.45.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in TELUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 739,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in TELUS by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 69,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.