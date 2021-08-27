Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.64

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.64 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 14571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

