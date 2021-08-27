Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.64

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.64 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 14571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
