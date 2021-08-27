TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Cap of $594,090.08

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, TENT has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $594,090.08 and approximately $188.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00307766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00135598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00170757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,223,360 coins and its circulating supply is 38,146,268 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

