TERA (TERA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,257.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $146,257.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

