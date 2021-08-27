TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.05

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$94.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

