Terracoin Price Hits $0.0276 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $632,972.53 and $199.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.58 or 0.01291644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00331981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00166169 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.