The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson Sells 14,280 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Aaron’s stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 341,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $901.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 111,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.