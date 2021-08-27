The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

BK opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

