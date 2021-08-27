The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

