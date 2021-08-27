The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

BNS opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.