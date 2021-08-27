The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $232.91

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.91 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 220.42 ($2.88). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 220.42 ($2.88), with a volume of 301 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.91.

About The Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

