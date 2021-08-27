The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CWLPF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The Caldwell Partners International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

About The Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

