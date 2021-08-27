The Coca-Cola Company Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

