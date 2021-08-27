The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 159.3% in August

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the July 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 405,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,248. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

