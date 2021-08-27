The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $336.49 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

