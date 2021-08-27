The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

EL stock opened at $336.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

