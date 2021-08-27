The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.82. 869,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.93. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $341.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.