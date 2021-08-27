The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

