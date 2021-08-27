The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The Gap updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.
In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.
The Gap Company Profile
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
