The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 1,080,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

