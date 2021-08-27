The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 242.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $7.13 on Friday, reaching $419.54. 106,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.