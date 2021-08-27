The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

HCKT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,322. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $583.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

