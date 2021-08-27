The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

