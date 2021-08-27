The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

