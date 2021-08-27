The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

