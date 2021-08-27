The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

