The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 2,089,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

