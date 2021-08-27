The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355,846 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 176,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.