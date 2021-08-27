The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 64,921 shares.The stock last traded at $44.80 and had previously closed at $44.41.

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,399 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

