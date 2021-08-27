The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.76

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 1352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

