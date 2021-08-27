The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.