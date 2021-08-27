The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.