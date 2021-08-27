The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$85.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$152.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
