The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$85.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$152.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

