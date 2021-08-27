The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.