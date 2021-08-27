The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10,808.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.01. The stock had a trading volume of 404,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The company has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

